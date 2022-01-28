Rise in violent crime in Rugby

File photo dated 22/10/14 of a Police officer, as according to new figures, some of the UK's biggest police forces have recorded a rise in the number of violent homophobic crimes this year, with hundreds of assaults on gay and lesbian people reported to police so far in 2014 - including more than 300 in London alone. Scotland Yard recorded 1,073 violent homophobic offences between January and October, up from 1,007 in 2013 and 1,002 in 2012.

Violent crime has risen in Rugby over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded offences.

Warwickshire Police recorded 3,062 incidents of violent crime in Rugby in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.

At 27.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 32.3.

One of the main factors behind the increase in Rugby was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 29%, from 837 incidents to 1,078.

There were two homicides, which include murders and manslaughters, up by one on the previous 12 months.

Around 5.8 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to September – a 2% rise compared to the previous year – though there was a 1% drop to 4.9 million offences when excluding cases of fraud and computer misuse.

The total number of offences in Rugby fell by 6%, with police recording 7,093 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 64.1 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in Rugby included:

270 sexual offences, a slight increase on the previous year1,849 theft offences, down 23%625 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 15%286 drug offences, down 3%82 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down 21664 public order offences, up 32%

Police forces across England and Wales logged the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period in the year to September, the figures show.

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the Office for National Statistics, up 13% from the previous period (56,100).

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”, and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.