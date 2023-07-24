Road closures: a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions A46 to jct 1, Lane, A46 layby closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sketchley, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of STW.

• M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Rugby road roundabout to M1, junction 18 roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 7pm July 28 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Kilsby, carriageway closures and 24/7 lay-by closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A5, from 10pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, DRFT, Verge works on behalf of National Grid.

• M1, from 8pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 17 to junction 18, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A423, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 westbound, Ryton-On-Dunsmore to Toll Barr End, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.