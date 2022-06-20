Road closures: a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

• A46, from 8pm May 5 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 1 to junction 2 northbound and southbound, including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures and carriageway closures for area scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to M69, junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.

• A5, from 8pm June 21 to 5am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Gibbet Roundabout to Newton Lane, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A423, from 7pm June 22 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Tollbar roundabout to Fosse Way (Memorial) roundabout, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for pavement and road marking renewals.

• M69, from 9pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to A46, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A45, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M45 westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunchurch, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.

• M45, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlaston to M1, junction 18, Lane closures due to inspections.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.