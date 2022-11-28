Road closures: a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8am November 22 to 5pm November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Catthorpe, Lane closure and diversion for works being undertaken on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am January 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Burbage, traffic signals due to electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closures due to electrical works.

• A45, from 9pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Ryton to Tollbar, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 6am December 5 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, Narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 9am to 4.30pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Thurlaston, lane closure for horticulture works.

• A5, from 8pm December 10 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, M69 roundabout to Cross to Hand roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm December 12 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct two to A46, lane closures for central reservation works.

