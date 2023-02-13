Road closures: a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M1, from 8am February 6 to 4pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8am January 8 to 5pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Dunsmore Heath to A45/M45 island, diversion route for local authority.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 9pm February 13 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton-On-Dunsmore roundabout to Dunsmore Heath Services, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• M1, from 8pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct three lane closures for electrical works.

• A5, from 7am to 5pm on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Smockington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Leicestershire County Council.

• M69, from 9am to 6pm on February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, M6 J2 to M69 J1, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M6, from 9.30pm February 27 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 3, lane closure for sweeping of carriageway.