Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm September 19 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct 2, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• M6, from 9am to 5pm on September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct two, hard shoulder closure for communication works.

• A5, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Clifton on Dunsmore, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 9pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, between Antsy and M6 jct 2, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.

• A5, from 9am to 3pm on September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Churchover to Lutterworth, diversion route via National Highways network for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, from M6, junction 2 to Ansty Business Park , lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M45, from 8am to 4pm on September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunsmore Heath, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M45, from 6am October 2 to 6pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.