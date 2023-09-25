Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 9am to 3pm on September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Churchover to Lutterworth, diversion route via National Highways network for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, from M6, junction 2 to Ansty Business Park , lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M45, from 8am to 4pm on September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunsmore Heath, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M45, from 6am October 2 to 6pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston, Lane closures for survey works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm October 2 to 3pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lay-by closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Highcross to Smockington, diversion route via National Highways network due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 7am to 3pm on October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 roundabout to Smockington, diversion route via National Highways network for local authority works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M6, from 8pm to 11.59pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure for local authority works.