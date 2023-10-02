Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M45, from 6am October 2 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm October 2 to 3pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lay-by closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Highcross to Smockington, diversion route via National Highways network due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet roundabout to Magna Park roundabout, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 jct two to M69 jct one both directions , lane closures for barriers - permanent.

• A5, from 7am to 3pm on October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 roundabout to Smockington, diversion route via National Highways network for local authority works.

• M6, from 8pm to 11.59pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure for local authority works.