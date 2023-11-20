Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, carriageway closure for Midas loop replacement works.

• A46, from 8.30pm November 21 to 4am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M6, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A45, from 8am November 25 to 5pm November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton Island to Memorial Island, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A45, from 9.30am November 27 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• M69, from 10pm December 2 to 9am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1, Hard shoulder closure due to inspections.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am March 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.