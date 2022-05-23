Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Magna Park to Cotesbach, Lane closure with 24/7 layby closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am May 20 to 4.30pm June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, traffic signals and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 1 to junction 2 northbound and southbound, including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures and carriageway closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, between, junction 1 and junction 2, hard shoulder closure for survey works.

• A5, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sketchley, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound and southbound, on to A46 junction, Lane closures for survey works in centre reservation.

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• A5, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5/M69 northbound and southbound and eastbound and westbound, junction 1, Lane closures due to maintenance work.