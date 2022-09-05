Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 9am September 5 to 6pm September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Central Boulevard, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M45, from 9am to 2pm on September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston, Lane closures due to electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 10pm September 19 to 4.30am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, London Road, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of BT.