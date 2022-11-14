Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M45, from 8am November 10 to 4pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 9am to 4pm on November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Memorial, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane and hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Highcross to Burbage, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M45, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch, Lane closures for works on behalf of Warwickshire county council.

• A5, from 8pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Burbage, traffic signals due to electrical works.