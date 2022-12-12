Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8am November 22 to 7pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Catthorpe, Lane closure and diversion for works being undertaken on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• A5, from 6am December 5 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, Narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closures with switching for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 8pm December 10 2022 to 5am January 6 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, M69 roundabout to Cross in Hand roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm December 12 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct two to A46, lane closures for central reservation works.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A45, from 9am to 4pm on December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Thurlaston to Monument, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A5, from 8pm December 19 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 9pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 18, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Costain.

