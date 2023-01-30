Road closures: almost a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• A45, from 8am January 8 to 5pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Dunsmore Heath to A45/M45 island, diversion route for local authority.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm January 30 to 10.57am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Shawell, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M69, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 1 to 5am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 9pm February 13 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton-On-Dunsmore roundabout to Dunsmore Heath Services, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

Advertisement

Advertisement