Road closures: almost two dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm October 20 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Stobarts roundabout, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via local authority network.

• M45, from 6am October 20 to 6pm November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlston to Dunchurch, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M6, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closures for communication works.

• A45, from 9am November 1 to 5pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 Coventry Road/London Road, Immediate/Urgent Lane closure on behalf of National Grid.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Leamington road roundabout to Fosse way roundabout, lane closure for vegetation works.

• A45, from 9.30am November 6 to 3.30pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Thurlaston Interchange to Memorial Island, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• A45, from 9.30am November 6 to 3.30pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• M69, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, between M6 jct two and M69 jct 1, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• A5, from 9am to 3pm on November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Willey to Wibtoft, Lane closure for horticultural works.

• A46, from 9pm November 8 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Walsgrave roundabout to M6 jct two roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M69, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 jct two to M69 both directions, junction 1 , lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watford, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm November 13 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southboynd, Dodwells roundabout to Sketchley, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• M45, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, junction 17 (M1) to junction 1, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 8.30pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions M6 jct two roundabout to A46 Clifford Park roundabout, short stop activities with police rolling road block for survey works.

• A5, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one entry slip road, Lane closure and slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion using National Highways and local authority networks.

• A46, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, M6 jct two to Ansty Business Park, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A5, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Wibtoft, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of STW.

• M6, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A46, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 southbound, M6 jct two loop to A46, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.