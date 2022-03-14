Road closures: almost two dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8.30am December 6 2021 to 6am April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Thurlaston, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

• A46, from 8pm February 7 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 9am March 14 to 6pm March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Toll Barr to M45, junction, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M69, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, between, junction 1 and junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• M69, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, between, junction 1 and junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8am March 16 to 4pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, M6, junction 1 to M1, junction 19 Hard Shoulder closure for signs for maintenance.

• A46, from 9pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to A45 rolls royce roundabout, mobile lane closures on main carriageway and slip roads for weed spraying.

• A5, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for for soffit repairs and concrete repair works, diversion route via the A426.

• M69, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A423, from 9pm March 22 to 5am March 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 westbound, Banbury turn flyover, closure of main carriageway for internal box beam inspections.

• M69, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunchurch, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2, exit slip road lane closure for sign works.

• M6, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for installation of new windsock and associated signage.