Road closures: dozens for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm October 2 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to A46 central boulevard, lane closure and carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• M45, from 6am October 20 to 6pm November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlston to Dunchurch, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closures for communication works.

• A5, from 8.30pm October 23 to 5.30am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Willey to Wibtoft, Lane closures for survey works.

• A5, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout, Lane closure for sign erections.

• A5, from 9.30am October 25 to 4.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Lilbourne, Verge works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 18, Lane closures for safety repair works.

• M40, from 9pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am October 26 to 3.30pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm October 26 to midnight, October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 20 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am to 5pm on October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Lilbourne, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Clifton on Dunsmore, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Clifton Upon Dunsmore, temporary traffic signals for road markings.

• M6, from 7pm October 30 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure for works on local authority works.

• A45, from 9.30am October 31 to 3.30pm November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• A45, from 9.30am October 31 to 3.30pm November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Thurlaston Interchange to Memorial Island, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• A5, from 8pm November 1 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Shawell, Lane and gap closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A5, from 9pm November 2 to midnight, November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Lilbourne, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Leamington road roundabout to Fosse way roundabout, lane closure for vegetation works.

• A45, from 9.30am November 6 to 3.30pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Thurlaston Interchange to Memorial Island, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• A45, from 9.30am November 6 to 3.30pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.