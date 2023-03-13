Road closures: eight for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.



And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm March 5 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout to Magna Park roundabout, carriageway closure and narrow lanes due to carriageway reconstruction works, diversion route via local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm March 8 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closure due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm March 13 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

• A46, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton roundabout to Memorial Island, lane closure for tree trimming works.

• M45, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to M1, junction 17, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm March 27 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, lane closures for communication works.