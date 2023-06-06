Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M6, from 9pm May 5 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct 1, lane closure for communication work.

• M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M1, junction 19 to junction 1, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• M6, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, lane closures for communication works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A45, from 9pm May 30 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Stivichall roundabout to Thurlaston roundabout, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct three, lane closure for inspection/survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions, junction 1 to M6, junction 2 and A46 southbound, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A45, from 8am June 19 to 5pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 Coventry Road (lay-by), Lane closure on behalf of BT.