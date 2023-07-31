Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions A46 to jct 1, Lane, A46 layby closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 10pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, DRFT, Verge works on behalf of National Grid.

• M1, from 8pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 17 to junction 18, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions M6 link to jct one M69, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A423, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 westbound, Ryton-On-Dunsmore to Toll Barr End, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm August 8 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to jct three, carriageway closure for communications.

• M6, from 9pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5, from 1pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69 to Sketchley, Layby closure and traffic signals due to electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm August 9 to 3.30pm August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm August 9 to 6am August 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 southbound, link road to M6 jct 2, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.

• M45, from 6am August 14 to 8pm August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston Interchange, Lane closure for survey works.

• M6, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closures for local authority works.

