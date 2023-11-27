Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm July 18 2023 to 6am January 10 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 9.30am November 27 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• A5, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Churchover, Verge works on behalf of BT.

• A45, from 9pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, between Rugby Lane and School Lane, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A45, from 9pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Rugby Lane to School Lane, lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M6, from 9pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for litter clearance.

• M69, from 10pm December 2 to 9am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1, Hard shoulder closure due to inspections.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Wibtoft to High Cross, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am March 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A5, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, High Cross to Five Oaks Roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to Ansty, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• A46, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.