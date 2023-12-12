Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A45, from 9pm December 9 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Dunchurch to Fosse Way, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A45, from 9.30am December 4 to 3.30pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture works.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 2023 to 6am January 10 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, High Cross to Five Oaks Roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to Ansty, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to A46 central boulevard, lane closures for electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure, diversion via National Highways network.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3pm on December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Dunsmore, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A14, from 1pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm December 14 to 5am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Clay Coton, Lane and lay-by closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm December 14 to 5am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 and A46 both directions Walsgrave to M6, junction 2, carriageway and lane closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout, Lane closures due to maintenance work.