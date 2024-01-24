Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8am January 2 to 4pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am January 25 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm January 15 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm January 8 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to M6, junction 2, 24/7 narrow lanes with carriageway and lane closures due to structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M45, from 6am January 22 to 6pm February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlston to Dunchurch, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M69, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Wibtoft, traffic signals on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• M6, from 8pm January 25 to 10.38am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A46, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Ansty to Walsgrave, Lane closure for resurfacing works.

• M6, from 8pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A46, from 9pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to M6, junction 2 , carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion route Via National Highways network.

• A45, from 9pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Monument roundabout to M45, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm February 4 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am February 5 to 3.30pm February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, Lane closures due to maintenance works.