Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closures for safety barrier works.

• M69, from 9am December 20 2021 to 3pm January 12 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M45, from 9.30am January 5 to 3.30pm January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch, exit slip road lane closure for works by T-mobile.

• M1, from 8am January 3 to 4pm January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, Hard shoulder closures due to sweeping of carriageway.

• M1, from 8.30am December 6 2021 to 7pm January 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Thurlaston, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm September 27 2021 to 6am February 8 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 19 (M1), carriageway closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by WPD.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am January 10 to 4pm January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 10pm January 10 to 4am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 2 island roundabout, various lane closures with switching for street light repairs.

• A45, from 9pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Leamington Roundabout to Rugby Lane, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M6, from 10pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 3, lane closures for technology repairs.

• A5, from 7am to 11am on January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watford Gap, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf BT.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• A45, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, the B4455 to the M45, lane closures both directions for core sampling works.

• A5, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Lutterworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5/M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, slip road and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance works.