Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 1, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M6, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 and southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - Lane closure for signs renewal.

• A45, from 7.30am April 9 to 5.30pm April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Fosse Way to Dunchurch / M45 - diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

• A45, from 7.30am April 10 to 5.30pm April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Blue Boar to Dunchurch - diversion for carriageway - re-surfacing.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M45, from 9.30am April 11 to 3.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch, exit slip road lane closure for works by Virgin Media.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures for signs - erection.

• A5, from 7.30am April 12 to 5.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, High Cross to Smockington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

• A5, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5/M69 northbound and southbound and eastbound and westbound, junction 1, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M69, from 9pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to A46, Lane closures for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M6, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sketchley to M69, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound and southbound, on to A46 junction, Lane closures for survey works in centre reservation.