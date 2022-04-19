Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 7.30am April 9 to 5.30pm April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Fosse Way to Dunchurch / M45 - diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

• A45, from 7.30am April 10 to 5.30pm April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Blue Boar to Dunchurch - diversion for carriageway - re-surfacing.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 9pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to A46, Lane closures for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A45, from 9pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, monument, junction to thurlaston junction, lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M6, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sketchley to M69, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound and southbound, on to A46 junction, Lane closures for survey works in centre reservation.

• M1, from 8pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 20 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm April 26 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, M69, junction 1 to A46 Walsgrave roundabout, Lane closure Switching for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, Hard shoulder closures due to sweeping of carriageway.