Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Newton, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M69, from 8pm March 22 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to M69, junction 1, Lane closure for signs - maintenance.

• A46, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound and southbound, on to A46 junction, Lane closures for survey works in centre reservation.

• M1, from 8pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 20 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm April 26 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, M69, junction 1 to A46 Walsgrave roundabout, Lane closure Switching for carriageway repairs.

• A5, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Logix Park Roundabout to M69, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 27 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 9pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Memorail roundabout, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, Hard shoulder closures due to sweeping of carriageway.

• M45, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 18 to Thurlaston, Lane closures due to insepections.

• A5, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Lutterworth, Lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of WPD.

• A46, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 1 to junction 2 northbound and southbound, including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures and carriageway closures for area scheme works.