Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A46, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 1 to junction 2 northbound and southbound, including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures and carriageway closures for area scheme works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am May 11 to 4pm May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to A46, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Hard Shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm May 12 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Magna Park to Cotesbach, Lane closure with 24/7 layby closure for maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, between, junction 1 and junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• A5, from 8am May 20 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, traffic signals and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, between, junction 1 and junction 2, hard shoulder closure for survey works.