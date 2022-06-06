Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8am May 20 to 4.30pm June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, traffic signals and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8am May 11 to 4pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 1 to junction 2 northbound and southbound, including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures and carriageway closures for area scheme works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Nutts Lane roundabout, temporary traffic signals and lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 18, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

• M45, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlaston to M1, junction 18, Lane closures due to inspections.

• M40, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 10pm June 13 to 4am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 2 island (M6) to dumbells, Lane closures with police road blocks for lighting repairs.

• A5, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Five Oaks Roundabout to Magna Park, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• M69, from 9pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, M69, junction 1 to A46, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Lilbourne, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• M69, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to M69, junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.