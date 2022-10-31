Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A45, from 8pm October 24 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 from B4455 to A445, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of STW.

Advertisement

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M45 northbound, junction 16 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm November 7 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• M45, from 8am November 10 to 4pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am to 5pm on November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Catthorpe Duals, Lane closure for works by Severn Trent Water.

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm November 13 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout to Magna Park roundabout, carriageway closure and narrow lanes due to carriageway reconstruction works, diversion route via local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane and hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.