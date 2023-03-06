Road closures: more than a dozen for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 9pm February 13 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton-On-Dunsmore roundabout to Dunsmore Heath Services, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Just off Hinckley Road roundabout, Lane closure on behalf of National Grid (East Midlands).

• A45, from 8am January 8 to 5pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Dunsmore Heath to A45/M45 island, diversion route for local authority.

• A5, from 8pm March 5 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout to Magna Park roundabout, carriageway closure and narrow lanes due to carriageway reconstruction works, diversion route via local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M45, from 7.30am March 6 to 5.30pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 Thurlaston, Verge working due to works on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• M40, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9am to 3pm on March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna Park to High Cross, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm March 8 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closure due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm March 13 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

• A46, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton roundabout to Memorial Island, lane closure for tree trimming works.

• M45, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to M1, junction 17, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.