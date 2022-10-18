Road closures: nine for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Catthorpe, junction to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm October 18 to 5am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Wibtoft to Highcross, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 20 to 5am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct 2, Police rolling road block for camera testing/calibration.

• A5, from 9pm October 24 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Crick, temporary traffic signals for works by Hutchison 3G Ltd.