Road closures: nine for Rugby drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rugby will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 from B4455 to A445, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of STW.

• A5, from 9pm October 24 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Crick, temporary traffic signals for works by Hutchison 3G Ltd.

• A45, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M45 northbound, junction 16 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage, traffic signals due to maintenance works.