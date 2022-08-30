Road closures: six for Rugby drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Rugby will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct 2, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9am September 5 to 6pm September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Central Boulevard, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.