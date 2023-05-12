Rugby establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
The Dun Cow, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Green, Dunchurch was given the maximum score after assessment on March 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.