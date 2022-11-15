Rugby establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
34 minutes ago
The Shoulder of Mutton, a pub, bar or nightclub at Shoulder Of Mutton Public Hous, Sawbridge Road, Grandborough was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 113 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 61 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.