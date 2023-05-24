Rugby establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
White Lion Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 32 Broad Street, Brinklow was given the score after assessment on April 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 (57%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.