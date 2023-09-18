Register
Rugby establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Golden Lion Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Golden Lion Hotel / Main Street, Easenhall, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rugby's 109 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 60 (55%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.