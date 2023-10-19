Rugby establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Friendly Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Friendly Inn / Main Street, Frankton, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 107 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 59 (55%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.