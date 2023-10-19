Rugby establishment given new food hygiene rating

Register
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Friendly Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Friendly Inn / Main Street, Frankton, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rugby's 107 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 59 (55%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.