Rugby establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bulls Head Brinklow, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9 Coventry Road, Brinklow was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 112 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 60 (54%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.