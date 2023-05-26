Rugby establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
THE WINDMILL INN, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 North Street, Rugby was given the score after assessment on April 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 62 (57%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.