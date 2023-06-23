Rugby establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
The Sports Connexion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Leamington Road, Ryton-On-Dunsmore was given the score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 61 (56%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.