Rugby establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Red Lion / 53 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby was given the score after assessment on October 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 106 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 58 (55%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.