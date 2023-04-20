Rugby house prices dropped more than West Midlands average in February

House prices dropped by 0.7% – more than the average for West Midlands – in Rugby in February, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.4% annual growth.

The average Rugby house price in February was £305,267, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% decrease on January.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Rugby outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Rugby rose by £24,000 – putting the area 20th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 12.9%, to £347,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in East Staffordshire gained just 4.8% in value, giving an average price of £230,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Rugby in February – they dropped 1.1% in price, to £226,959 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.3% monthly; up 9.7% annually; £508,629 average

down 0.3% monthly; up 9.7% annually; £508,629 average Semi-detached: down 0.9% monthly; up 8% annually; £298,618 average

down 0.9% monthly; up 8% annually; £298,618 average Flats: down 0.8% monthly; up 5.6% annually; £146,044 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Rugby spent an average of £243,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago, and £57,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £360,000 on average in February – 48.4% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Rugby compare?

Buyers paid 20.2% more than the average price in West Midlands (£254,000) in February for a property in Rugby. Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £386,000 on average, and 1.3 times as much as more than in Rugby. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Stoke (£146,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Rugby: £305,267

West Midlands:£253,921

UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

Rugby: +8.4%

West Midlands: +8.6%

UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in West Midlands

