Rugby house prices dropped more than West Midlands average in November

House prices dropped by 3.6% – more than the average for West Midlands – in Rugby in November, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped by 3.6% – more than the average for West Midlands – in Rugby in November, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.6% annual decline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Rugby house price in November was £294,099, Land Registry figures show – a 3.6% decrease on October.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 3.1%, and Rugby was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Rugby fell by £7,700 – putting the area 21st among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Wychavon, where property prices increased on average by 6%, to £369,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Staffordshire lost 8.6% of their value, giving an average price of £276,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Rugby spent an average of £234,100 on their property – £6,600 less than a year ago, but £47,700 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £347,100 on average in November – 48.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Rugby in November – they dropped 4.1% in price, to £218,184 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 3.4% monthly; down 1.4% annually; £489,063 average

down 3.4% monthly; down 1.4% annually; £489,063 average Semi-detached: down 3.5% monthly; down 1.9% annually; £290,832 average

down 3.5% monthly; down 1.9% annually; £290,832 average Flats: down 3.1% monthly; down 4.1% annually; £138,998 average

How do property prices in Rugby compare?

Buyers paid 20.7% more than the average price in West Midlands (£244,000) in November for a property in Rugby. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £410,000 on average, and 1.4 times the price as in Rugby. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.9 times the price as homes in Stoke (£139,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Rugby: £294,099

West Midlands:£243,655

UK: £284,950

Annual change to November

Rugby: -2.6%

West Midlands: -3.4%

UK: -2.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands