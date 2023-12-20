Rugby house prices increased in October

House prices increased by 2.3% in Rugby in October, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 2.3% in Rugby in October, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.8% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Rugby house price in October was £311,361, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on September.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 0.5%, and Rugby was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Rugby rose by £12,000 – putting the area fourth among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Stratford-on-Avon, where property prices increased on average by 6.9%, to £421,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Herefordshire lost 4.2% of their value, giving an average price of £297,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Rugby spent an average of £247,900 on their property – £8,800 more than a year ago, and £59,200 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £367,500 on average in October – 48.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Rugby in October – they increased 2.6%, to £519,224 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.5%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in Rugby compare?

Buyers paid 23% more than the average price in West Midlands (£253,000) in October for a property in Rugby. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £421,000 on average, and 1.4 times the price as in Rugby. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.9 times the price as homes in Stoke (£145,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

Factfile

Average property price in October

Rugby: £311,361

West Midlands:£253,130

UK: £287,782

Annual change to October

Rugby: +3.8%

West Midlands: -0.3%

UK: -1.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands