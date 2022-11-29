Rugby restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Pepes Peri Peri, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 North Street, Rugby was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (72%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.