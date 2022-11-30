Rugby restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Spice Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 318 Hillmorton Road, Rugby was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (72%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.