Rugby restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
CVC Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at / 37 Regent Street, Rugby, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 148 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (72%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.