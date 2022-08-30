Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Coco, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 Chapel Street, Rugby was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 143 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.